Suns Star Kevin Durant Speaks Honestly About NBA Future
Kevin Durant is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.
It's hard to believe that he will likely retire at some point in the near future because he is still among the best players in the league.
The Phoenix Suns superstar will turn 36 before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Recently, Durant did an interview with TV One's Raising Fame (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral) and spoke about his future.
Durant: "It creeps in my mind for sure. I honestly don't know what I'll do. I have a lot of different interests. I definitely want to stay around the game. I want to continue to build out the philanthropy and do stuff in our hometown... That's gonna be a huge transition. Been at this since I was 8. Hopefully, it's 30 years of me doing this. Every day was centered around the game of basketball, there hasn't been no other lifestyle but this. I want to have some time and space to really step out of that matrix and figure out who I am as an individual and then step into something and be ready for it."
Durant has played 16 seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets (and Suns).
The two-time NBA Champion is coming off a season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games for the Suns.