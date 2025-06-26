Surprising NBA Team Reportedly Interested In Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Denver Nuggets.
The 2017 MVP finished with productive averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
This summer, Westbrook will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Via ESPN (on June 13): "Breaking: Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has declined his $3.4M player option for next season and will become a free agent on June 30, a source told @ShamsCharania."
Recently, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Sacramento Kings are a team who has a level of interest in Westbrook (h/t HoopsHype).
The Kings have a talented roster with Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan.
However, they are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record.
Westbrook helped the Nuggets reach the NBA playoffs as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They were able to take the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games (in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs).
Via Real Sports (on December 30): "Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, & Jamal Murray are the first trio of teammates in NBA history to each record 15+ PTS & 10+ AST."
Westbrook has also played for the OKC Thunder, Washington Wizards, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers over 17 years.