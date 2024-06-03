Surprising Report About Former Los Angeles Lakers Coach Darvin Ham
Darvin Ham had spent the previous two seasons as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers before getting fired last month.
Ham helped lead the team to the Western Conference finals in 2023, but they failed to get out of the first round this past season.
Recently, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that Ham had the opportunity to join Mike Budenholzer's new coaching staff with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Stein's Substack article: "League sources say Budenholzer made a run at trying to convince Darvin Ham to join his staff in Phoenix, but Ham — fired as Lakers coach on May 3 — is said to have understandably passed after two exacting seasons in Lakerland."
The Suns have an extremely talented roster led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
In addition, Ham was an assistant for Budenholzer's staff with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
Based on how Ham's tenure with the Lakers ended, the Suns could have been a great bounce-back opportunity.
While it appears as if Ham could end up taking the year off, it will be interesting to see where he ends up landing in the near future.
The Lakers were in a tough spot, and he did well during his first season at the helm.
This past season, the Suns were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
Budenholzer has also been the coach of the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
He led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA Championship.