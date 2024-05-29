Surprising Report About Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler's NBA Future
Jimmy Butler is coming off another excellent season.
However, he got injured and did not play in the NBA playoffs.
Speculation about Butler's future has begun, as the six-time All-Star can become a free agent as soon as next summer (he has a player-option in his contract).
Recently, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Philadelphia 76ers would be interested in giving Butler a significant contract extension if they acquired him in a trade.
Via Pompey: "Sources: #Sixers prepared to give Jimmy Butler maximum extension if Miami Heat star is traded"
Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald quoted Pompey's post with more information.
Via Chiang: "Jimmy Butler wants a max extension this offseason, preferably from the Heat. But whether it's from the Heat or another team, he wants a max extension.
Or Butler can become a free agent by declining his player option next offseason and look for a max contract then."
Butler has been an excellent fit with Miami so him potentially not ending his career with the franchise would be a surprise.
He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 60 games.
That said, the Heat struggled without him in the playoffs and lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round (in five games).
Butler has led the Heat to the NBA Finals two times since joining the franchise in the summer of 2019.