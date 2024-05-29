Fastbreak

Surprising Report About Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler's NBA Future

Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald reported intriguing information about Jimmy Butler.

Ben Stinar

Apr 5, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler is coming off another excellent season.

However, he got injured and did not play in the NBA playoffs.

Speculation about Butler's future has begun, as the six-time All-Star can become a free agent as soon as next summer (he has a player-option in his contract).

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) comments on the game from the bench during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs, against the Boston Celtics, at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) comments on the game from the bench during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs, against the Boston Celtics, at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Philadelphia 76ers would be interested in giving Butler a significant contract extension if they acquired him in a trade.

Via Pompey: "Sources: #Sixers prepared to give Jimmy Butler maximum extension if Miami Heat star is traded"

Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald quoted Pompey's post with more information.

Via Chiang: "Jimmy Butler wants a max extension this offseason, preferably from the Heat. But whether it's from the Heat or another team, he wants a max extension.

Or Butler can become a free agent by declining his player option next offseason and look for a max contract then."

Butler has been an excellent fit with Miami so him potentially not ending his career with the franchise would be a surprise.

He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 60 games.

Apr 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

That said, the Heat struggled without him in the playoffs and lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round (in five games).

Butler has led the Heat to the NBA Finals two times since joining the franchise in the summer of 2019.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.