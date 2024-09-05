Terry Rozier Reacts To LaMelo Ball's Instagram Post
LaMelo Ball is one of the most popular players in the NBA.
The 2022 All-Star is coming off a season where he averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Right now, the only thing that appears to be holding him back is health.
Ball has over 10 million followers on Instagram (which is among the most in the NBA).
He recently posted a video that had over 60,000 likes and 200 comments in less than 24 hours.
Ball captioned his post: "LaMelo Tour was smoove 🕺🏽🛸💕"
One person to leave a comment was his former teammate Terry Rozier.
Rozier wrote: "Dipster 🤞🏾"
Rozier was teammates with Ball for part of four seasons before getting traded to the Miami Heat during the middle of last season.
While the Hornets were not a good team, they made up a talented backcourt that was capable of scoring a lot of points on any given night.
Via The NBA on November 23, 2021: "Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball combine for 60 points in the @hornets win! 🐝
@T_Rozzay3 : 32 PTS, 8 3PM, 2 STL
@MELOD1P : 28 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL"
Rozier is coming off a year where he averaged 19.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 61 games for the Heat and Hornets.