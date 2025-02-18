Fastbreak

The Brooklyn Nets Paid Ben Simmons A Shocking Amount Of Money For 90 Games

The Brooklyn Nets paid Ben Simmons a lot of money.

Ben Stinar

Jan 20, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Ben Simmons era for the Brooklyn Nets ended earlier this month when they bought him out of his contract.

Simmons was traded (via the Philadelphia 76ers) during the 2021-22 season.

Therefore, he spent part of four years in Brooklyn before signing with the LA Clippers.

Simmons did not play in a game during the 2021-22 season (with the Nets and 76ers).

That year, the Nets paid him $11.2 million (h/t Spotrac).

Ben Simmons
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (green jacket) reacts with center Andre Drummond (0) and guard Seth Curry (30) during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

During the 2022-23 season, Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 42 games.

That season, the Nets paid him $35.4 million (h/t Spotrac).

Ben Simmons
Dec 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) grabs a rebound in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In 2023-24, Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.

That year, the Nets paid him $37.9 million (h/t Spotrac).

Ben Simmons
Feb 7, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) reacts after a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This season, Simmons had been averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field in 33 games (before getting bought out).

The Nets will pay him $39.3 million (h/t Spotrac).

Ben Simmons
Feb 5, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In total, the Nets paid Simmons $124 million for 90 games (h/t Spotrac).

Via Hoop Central: "Ben Simmons in his Clippers debut:

12 Points
7 Rebounds
6 Assists
3 Steals
4/5 FGM
4/4 FTM
27 Minutes"

The Nets are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-34 record in 54 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.