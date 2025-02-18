The Brooklyn Nets Paid Ben Simmons A Shocking Amount Of Money For 90 Games
The Ben Simmons era for the Brooklyn Nets ended earlier this month when they bought him out of his contract.
Simmons was traded (via the Philadelphia 76ers) during the 2021-22 season.
Therefore, he spent part of four years in Brooklyn before signing with the LA Clippers.
Simmons did not play in a game during the 2021-22 season (with the Nets and 76ers).
That year, the Nets paid him $11.2 million (h/t Spotrac).
During the 2022-23 season, Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 42 games.
That season, the Nets paid him $35.4 million (h/t Spotrac).
In 2023-24, Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
That year, the Nets paid him $37.9 million (h/t Spotrac).
This season, Simmons had been averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field in 33 games (before getting bought out).
The Nets will pay him $39.3 million (h/t Spotrac).
In total, the Nets paid Simmons $124 million for 90 games (h/t Spotrac).
Via Hoop Central: "Ben Simmons in his Clippers debut:
12 Points
7 Rebounds
6 Assists
3 Steals
4/5 FGM
4/4 FTM
27 Minutes"
The Nets are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-34 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).