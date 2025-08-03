Fastbreak

The Golden State Warriors Could Have Had Jalen Brunson

The Warriors passed on the chance to draft the Knicks star.

Sep 30, 2024; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks during a media day press conference at the MSG training facility in Tarrytown, NY. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks during a media day press conference at the MSG training facility in Tarrytown, NY. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the top NBA franchises for over a decade.

That said, the team (like everyone) is not perfect.

Back in 2018, Golden State selected Jacob Evans with the 28th pick in the NBA Draft.

Evans would only play part of two seasons for the Warriors before getting traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jacob Evans
September 29, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jacob Evans (10) dribbles the basketball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. The Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 114-110. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Evans finished his tenure with the Warriors averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.9% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 57 games (two starts).

He only played two total seasons in the NBA.

In that same draft, the Dallas Mavericks selected Jalen Brunson with the 33rd pick.

Therefore, the Warriors missed out on the chance to select one of the best guards in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson
Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) speaks to head coach Jason Kidd during a break in first quarter action against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Brunson spent the first four years of his career in Dallas averaging 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range.

He was a solid role player next to Luka Doncic (and helped the franchise reach the 2022 Western Conference finals).

Via ESPN Stats & Info (on April 18, 2022): "Jalen Brunson is the first player in Mavericks history with 40 points & 0 turnovers in a playoff game."

Over the past three years (with the New York Knicks), Brunson has broken out into a superstar.

Via The NBA (on May 6, 2024): "JALEN BRUNSON TAKES OVER GAME 1.

43 points
14-26 shooting
6 rebounds, 6 assists
Leads NYK to 1-0 series lead

Brunson becomes the FIRST PLAYER EVER with 40+ points and 5+ assists in 4 straight playoff games!"

