The Golden State Warriors Could Have Had Jalen Brunson
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the top NBA franchises for over a decade.
That said, the team (like everyone) is not perfect.
Back in 2018, Golden State selected Jacob Evans with the 28th pick in the NBA Draft.
Evans would only play part of two seasons for the Warriors before getting traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Evans finished his tenure with the Warriors averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.9% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 57 games (two starts).
He only played two total seasons in the NBA.
In that same draft, the Dallas Mavericks selected Jalen Brunson with the 33rd pick.
Therefore, the Warriors missed out on the chance to select one of the best guards in the NBA.
Brunson spent the first four years of his career in Dallas averaging 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range.
He was a solid role player next to Luka Doncic (and helped the franchise reach the 2022 Western Conference finals).
Via ESPN Stats & Info (on April 18, 2022): "Jalen Brunson is the first player in Mavericks history with 40 points & 0 turnovers in a playoff game."
Over the past three years (with the New York Knicks), Brunson has broken out into a superstar.
Via The NBA (on May 6, 2024): "JALEN BRUNSON TAKES OVER GAME 1.
43 points
14-26 shooting
6 rebounds, 6 assists
Leads NYK to 1-0 series lead
Brunson becomes the FIRST PLAYER EVER with 40+ points and 5+ assists in 4 straight playoff games!"