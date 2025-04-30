Fastbreak

The Golden State Warriors Made A Big Roster Mistake

Ty Jerome has been one of the best backup guards in the NBA.

Ben Stinar

Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Ty Jerome (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Ty Jerome (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ty Jerome is in his sixth NBA season (and second with the Cleveland Cavaliers).

The former Virginia star finished the regular season with averages of 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Ty Jerome
Apr 10, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The season before he signed with the Cavs, Jerome was with the Golden State Warriors.

He averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 45 games.

Ty Jerome
Feb 13, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Ty Jerome (10) reacts during the first half of the game against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

However, the Warriors did not re-sign the 27-year-old.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski (on July 1, 2023): "Free agent G Ty Jerome has agreed on a two-year, $5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN."

The Cavs were able to land Jerome for a fair price, while the Warriors lost him for nothing.

Via @gswcba (on July 1, 2023): "The Warriors could technically match Ty Jerome’s offer sheet from the Cavs.

But the second year eliminating the vet minimum subsidization and the likely significant guaranteed money in the deal is enough of a financial deterrent for them to not and go in a different direction."

It's safe to say that Jerome outperformed his deal with the Cavs and will likely get a big raise in free agency this summer.

He helped the Cavs finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.

They swept the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Via Underdog: "Only 12 players in NBA History are in the 50/40/90 club.

Ty Jerome is currently one of them."

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.