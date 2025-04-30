The Golden State Warriors Made A Big Roster Mistake

A 2yr/$5M deal for Ty Jerome would break down as:



23/24: $2,439,025

24/25: $2,560,976

2025: (UFA)



Cavaliers giving him about a $300k bump on his minimum salary.



Don't see the Warriors matching this (assuming it's an offer sheet and they haven't pulled their QO yet). https://t.co/PlhdpT92DX