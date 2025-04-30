The Golden State Warriors Made A Big Roster Mistake
Ty Jerome is in his sixth NBA season (and second with the Cleveland Cavaliers).
The former Virginia star finished the regular season with averages of 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The season before he signed with the Cavs, Jerome was with the Golden State Warriors.
He averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range in 45 games.
However, the Warriors did not re-sign the 27-year-old.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski (on July 1, 2023): "Free agent G Ty Jerome has agreed on a two-year, $5 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN."
The Cavs were able to land Jerome for a fair price, while the Warriors lost him for nothing.
Via @gswcba (on July 1, 2023): "The Warriors could technically match Ty Jerome’s offer sheet from the Cavs.
But the second year eliminating the vet minimum subsidization and the likely significant guaranteed money in the deal is enough of a financial deterrent for them to not and go in a different direction."
It's safe to say that Jerome outperformed his deal with the Cavs and will likely get a big raise in free agency this summer.
He helped the Cavs finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They swept the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Underdog: "Only 12 players in NBA History are in the 50/40/90 club.
Ty Jerome is currently one of them."