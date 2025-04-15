The Los Angeles Lakers Made A Historically Bad NBA Trade
Ivica Zubac is in the middle of his seventh year playing for the LA Clippers.
The 28-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 62.8% from the field in 80 games.
Via The LA Clippers: "The only @NBA player with 1000+ rebounds this season?
Ivica Zubac."
Ironically, Zubac spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
They selected him with the 32nd pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
During his third season with the Lakers, Zubac averaged 9.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field in 26 games.
At 22, they traded him to the Clippers (for Mike Muscala).
Via Adrian Wojnarowski (on February 7, 2019): "The Clippers are trading Mike Muscala to the Lakers for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac, league sources tell ESPN."
While it was hard to predict that Zubac would become the player he has been this year, the Lakers still made a clear mistake.
Muscala played 17 games (four starts) for the Lakers.
In that span, he averaged 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.
In addition to Zubac's stellar season, the Clippers are also the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Via Ballislife.com (on April 10): "Zubac had his first career triple-double, a 20/20 game and a perfect game over the past 4 days
20 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST (69% FG)
24 PTS, 20 REB, 5 AST (65% FG)
25 PTS, 10 REB, 0 TO (100% FG)"