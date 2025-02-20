The Miami Heat Made A Big NBA Draft Mistake
Tyrese Maxey has established himself as one of the best young stars in the NBA.
The Philadelphia 76ers guard is averaging 27.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Maxey was one of the best draft selections of the last decade, as the 76ers got him with the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Miami Heat had the pick before Philadelphia, and they selected Precious Achiuwa.
Achiuwa only spent one season with the Heat.
That year, he averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field in 61 games (four starts).
Following his rookie season, Achiuwa was traded in a deal that landed the Heat with Kyle Lowry.
Via Josh Lewenberg of TSN on August 6, 2021: "Sign-and-trade is official. Kyle Lowry to Miami. Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to the Raptors. No draft picks involved."
While Achiuwa is a solid role player for the New York Knicks, the Heat missed out on a chance to add a top-30 player in the NBA.
Maxey has spent all five seasons of his career with the 76ers.
Over 312 games, he has averages of 19.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range.
Right now, the Heat are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-28 record in their first 53 games.