The New York Knicks Should Have Listened To Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson is one of the best players in the NBA.
The New York Knicks superstar has helped lead the franchise to the playoffs in all three years with the franchise.
Following their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, the Knicks made the decision to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau (after five seasons at the helm).
Brunson had voiced his support for Thibodeau following their Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers (h/t ESPN's SportsCenter).
Reporter: "Do you kind of feel that going forward he's the same guy to lift you guys the rest of the way? That next level."
Brunson: "Is that a real question right now?... You just asked me if I believe that he's the right guy? Yes."
Brunson's response (and prior comments) about Thibodeau show that he wanted him to remain the head coach.
Typically, star players in the NBA are given a lot of power when it comes to firing and hiring of coaches.
Brunson (via SNY's Knicks Videos in April): "I'm a big Thibs supporter... Individually he's meant a lot to my career... There's a lot of players who can say they've definitely benefited from Tom Thibodeau in his career... He's a very prepared individual. He's done a lot for my career, so I'm always gonna be a supporter. Always."
Brunson is coming off a season where he averaged 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
He is going into his eighth NBA year.