Thunder And Pacers Injury Reports For NBA Finals Game 3

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 34 PTS in OKC's series-tying Game 2 win, and now holds the record for most total points in a player's first two Finals games.



With things even at 1-1, the action shifts to Indiana.



Thunder/Pacers Game 3 tips tomorrow at 8:30pm/et on ABC! pic.twitter.com/vLD3bE0ZzV