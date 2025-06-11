Thunder And Pacers Injury Reports For NBA Finals Game 3
On Wednesday evening, the Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Thunder have ruled out Nikola Topic.
Meanwhile, the Pacers will remain without Jarace Walker and Isaiah Jackson.
Via The NBA: "Lightning start for SGA ⛈️
His record-setting 72-point stretch through a player's first two Finals games comes with a scorching 36.0 PPG and a two-way presence anchored by 3.5 SPG.
Thunder/Pacers GAME 3 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV tips at 8:30pm/et on ABC!"
The Thunder won Game 2 by a score of 123-107.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 34 points, five rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 34 PTS in OKC's series-tying Game 2 win, and now holds the record for most total points in a player's first two Finals games.
With things even at 1-1, the action shifts to Indiana.
Thunder/Pacers Game 3 tips tomorrow at 8:30pm/et on ABC!"
Following Wednesday's showdown, the two teams will remain in Indiana for Game 4 on Friday night.
Game 5 will then be back in Oklahoma City on Monday night.
The Pacers and Thunder have both never won a title.
Via Underdog NBA: "Players with a 20-point game in the 2025 Finals so far:
Thunder: SGA, Caruso
Pacers: None"