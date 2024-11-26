Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Comments On Chris Paul's Instagram Post
On Saturday evening, Chris Paul helped the San Antonio Spurs beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 104-94.
They have now defeated the two best teams in the Western Conference (Warriors and OKC Thunder) in two of their previous three games.
After Saturday's game, Paul made a post to Instagram.
Paul's caption: "Keep it goin!! #CantGiveUpNow"
One person who left a comment was Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
He wrote: "I can’t lie u have to be MVP"
Paul was with the Thunder for one season and played a huge role in helping the young players on the roster (including Gilgeous-Alexander).
That season (2020), they shockingly made the NBA playoffs as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Since that year, Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the best players in the NBA.
He is currently averaging 28.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Thunder are also the second seed in the Western Conference with a 12-4 record in 16 games.
Meanwhile, Paul is in his first season as a member of the Spurs.
Despite turning 39 over the offseason, he is still averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Spurs have won three games in a row.
They are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-8 record.