Fastbreak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Comments On Chris Paul's Instagram Post

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder) commented on Chris Paul's (Spurs) Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Nov 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) brings the ball up the court in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) brings the ball up the court in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, Chris Paul helped the San Antonio Spurs beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 104-94.

They have now defeated the two best teams in the Western Conference (Warriors and OKC Thunder) in two of their previous three games.

After Saturday's game, Paul made a post to Instagram.

Paul's caption: "Keep it goin!! #CantGiveUpNow"

One person who left a comment was Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He wrote: "I can’t lie u have to be MVP"

SGA Comment
SGA Comment / November

Paul was with the Thunder for one season and played a huge role in helping the young players on the roster (including Gilgeous-Alexander).

That season (2020), they shockingly made the NBA playoffs as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Since that year, Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the best players in the NBA.

He is currently averaging 28.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 16 games.

The Thunder are also the second seed in the Western Conference with a 12-4 record in 16 games.

Meanwhile, Paul is in his first season as a member of the Spurs.

Despite turning 39 over the offseason, he is still averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 17 games.

The Spurs have won three games in a row.

They are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-8 record.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.