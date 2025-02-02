Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement After Luka Doncic Trade
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best ten players in the NBA.
On Saturday night, the All-Star guard led the OKC Thunder to a 144-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
He finished with 29 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two blocks while shooting 10/20 from the field in 30 minutes.
Gilgeous-Alexander was traded (via the LA Clippers) to the Thunder after his first season in the NBA.
Therefore, he has a good perspective on what it's like to be traded, and he was recently asked about the blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Gilgeous-Alexander on the Doncic trade (h/t Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire): "I learned that lesson the hard way. My first year in the NBA, I got traded out the blue. Didn’t see it coming. It doesn’t surprise me anymore than myself getting traded a long time ago. I found out it was a business my first season... I always say no matter how untouchable you think you are, you never know."
Gilgeous-Alexander is currently averaging 32.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 46 games.
The Thunder are also the first seed in the Western Conference with a 38-9 record.
Last season, Doncic and the Mavs beat the Thunder in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).
On April 6, the Thunder will host Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.