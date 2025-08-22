Tim Duncan's San Antonio Spurs Championship Teammate Is Still A Free Agent
Patty Mills is coming off a season where he played for the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz.
The veteran point guard had averages of 3.8 points per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 29 games.
This summer, Mills became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On August 22, he still remains unsigned.
Mills is most known for his time with Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs.
He played ten seasons for the franchise (and helped them win the 2014 title over LeBron James and the Miami Heat).
During that season, Mills had averages of 10.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 81 games.
Via @zachmontana210 (on June 15, 2022): "8 years ago I was in the AT&T with chills running down my spine watching Patty mills go nuclear in the 3rd quarter of game 5 of the nba finals and It’ll be hard to ever get that feeling again…what a moment. What a time to be a spurs fan. Miss it every single day."
At this stage of his career, the 37-year-old could still help out a lot of teams as a veteran off the bench (and in the locker room).
He will be a name to watch before teams open up training camp next month.
Via The NBA (in 2021): "Aldridge, Gay, Mills & DeRozan are the first @spurs quartet with 20+ PTS in a game since 2010! #GoSpursGo
@aldridge_12 : 22 PTS @RudyGay : 21 PTS, 5 3PM @Patty_Mills : 21 PTS, 5 3PM @DeMar_DeRozan : 20 PTS, 11 AST"