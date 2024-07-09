Tim Hardaway Jr. Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Dallas Mavericks Trade
Tim Hardaway Jr. has played 11 seasons in the NBA.
The former Michigan star is coming off his sixth playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
He finished the year with averages of 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Earlier this month, Hardaway Jr. was traded to the Detroit Pistons.
Via Pistons PR on July 6: "The @DetroitPistons announced today that the club has acquired guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and three future second round draft selections from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for guard Quentin Grimes."
Following the completion of the trade, Hardaway Jr. sent out a post to Instagram.
Hardaway Jr. captioned his post: "The last 5 seasons will be something I will cherish forever. First and foremost I want to thank all of my teammates, love you all and we will always be brothers! To Dallas, THANK YOU for helping me become not just a better ball player, but helping me mature even more as a person! The city and organization embraced my family and I with open arms and even though things didn’t end the way I wanted them too, I am forever grateful. Will always be love
Thank you, God Bless 🙏🏾"
Hardaway Jr. has also spent time with the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.
His career averages are 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 736 regular season games.
He has appeared in 42 NBA playoff games (19 starts).