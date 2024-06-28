Tim Hardaway Jr. Sends Out Viral Post After Pistons-Mavs Trade
On Friday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Dallas Mavericks traded Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons.
The former Michigan star had spent the previous six seasons with the Mavs.
He finished this past year with averages of 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Via Wojnarowski: "Dallas has traded Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to Detroit for Quentin Grimes, sources tell ESPN."
Following the news, Hardaway Jr. sent out a post on X that had over 6,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Hardaway Jr. wrote: "Deeeeeeeetroit Basketball!!!!"
Hardaway Jr. had a fantastic three-year college career for Michigan.
They reached the Final Four and National Championship game in 2013.
After his excellent run with the Wolverines, Hardaway Jr. was the 24th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
In addition to Dallas and New York, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks over 11 seasons.
His career averages are 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 736 games.
Hardaway Jr. has also appeared in 42 NBA playoff games (19 starts).
As for the Pistons, they finished the year as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.