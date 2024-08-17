Fastbreak

Anthony Edwards Makes Hilarious Kevin Durant Statement That Went Viral

Anthony Edwards made a hilarious statement about the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Phoenix Suns in the NBA playoffs.

Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dances against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards has made it known for a while that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is his favorite player of all time.

During the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves went up against the Suns.

Edwards dominated, and the Timberwolves swept the Suns, which was a huge failure for Durant.

Recently, Durant and Edwards were at Fanatics Fest (in New York City).

The two did an interview together, and one of the statements that Edwards made went viral (h/t Aliyah Funschelle).

Jalen Rose: "What was it like playing against KD in the playoffs and winning?"

Edwards: "I'm not gonna lie. I felt bad a little bit. Only because he's my favorite player of all time. I didn't want to send him home like that. It happened man. I felt bad. I felt bad."

In addition to going up against each other in the playoffs, the two superstars were teammates on Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer.

They helped lead the team to a perfect 6-0 record (and a Gold medal).

Edwards was the youngest player on the roster, while Durant won his fourth Gold medal.

Aug 3, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard LeBron James (6), guard Kevin Durant (7) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) on the bench in the fourth quarter against Puerto Rico during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards is coming off a season where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.

The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.

Nov 15, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As for Durant, he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.

