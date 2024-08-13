Anthony Edwards Reacts To Bam Adebayo's IG Post After Team USA Won Gold Medal
Over the weekend, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo won his second Gold medal when Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Adebayo finished the final game with two points and one rebound while shooting 1/1 from the field in nine minutes of playing time.
After the Olympics, he sent out an incredible Instagram post that had over 100,000 likes and 700 comments.
Adebayo captioned his post: "ASSEMBLED. 🥇"
One person who left a comment was Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (who won his first career Gold medal).
His comment had over 700 likes.
Edwards wrote: "Yea Twin"
Adebayo was one of the most important players for Team USA due to his excellent defense.
While he only scored one basket in the closeout game, it was a huge highlight.
Via NBC Olympics & Paralympics: "BAM ADEBAYO TWO-HAND SLAM WITH AUTHORITY. 🔥🇺🇸"
Adebayo finished this past season with averages of 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field.
He has been in the NBA for seven seasons and already made three All-Star Games.
As for Edwards, he finished the victory over France with eight points, one rebound and one steal while shooting 3/7 from the field in nine minutes of playing time.
The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar was the youngest players on the roster (at 23).
He is going into a season where he will have a chance to establish himself as a top-five player in the league.