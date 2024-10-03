Timberwolves Legend Kevin Garnett Reacts To Blockbuster Trade
Karl-Anthony Towns will go down as one of the best Minnesota Timberwolves players in franchise history.
The four-time NBA All-Star spent nine years with the team before getting traded to the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
After the deal was official, Towns made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
Towns wrote: "To the Timberwolves Family:
Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream. Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family. Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be.
Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and the entire Timberwolves organization for the countless opportunities and experiences. I’ll cherish the friendships I’ve made and the battles we’ve fought together.
To the incredible fans, your support has meant the world to me. It gave me strength on and off the court. I’ll never forget it.
You’ll always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything.
KAT"
One person to react to his post was Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett.
Garnett (via his Instagram story): "Still can't believe this.. 😮🫡
💯🤔..
On to the next...🫡🫡💯💯
Part of the journey 💯
Garnett was able to be teammates with Towns for part of two seasons at the end of his career.
He spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Timberwolves and won the 2004 MVP Award.
The Timberwolves are coming off a year where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since Garnett led them there in 2004.