Timberwolves Legend Kevin Garnett Was Right About Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards has clearly been among the best ten players in the NBA at just 23.
After an up-and-down regular season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are up 3-1 on the Los Angeles Lakers in their first-round playoff series.
Before the series began, Timberwolves legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Kevin Garnett spoke about Edwards (via All the Smoke's KG Certified).
Garnett: "If Minnesota is going to have a chance, he's gonna have to come with that f**k you energy... Yeah, I'm here, here energy."
Exactly what Garnett said, is how Edwards has played through the first four games of the series.
The All-Star guard is coming off a game where put up 43 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "ANT'S ASCENSION CONTINUES
Anthony Edwards through 4 games this postseason:
29.8 PPG
7.8 RPG
5.8 APG
43.2 3P%
At his best when the lights are brightest"
If the Timberwolves win Game 5 (on Wednesday in Los Angeles), they will advance to the second round.
Last season, Edwards led the franchise to the Western Conference for the first time since Garnett was still on the roster (in 2004).
Garnett was the fifth pick in the 1995 NBA Draft (out of high school) by the Timberwolves.
He spent the first 12 years of his career with the franchise (and his last two).