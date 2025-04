Timberwolves Legend Kevin Garnett Was Right About Anthony Edwards

KG knew Ant would be on that โ€˜f*** you energyโ€™ ๐Ÿ˜ค๐Ÿ”ฎ



Edwards showed he ainโ€™t scared of NO ONE posting a 43/9/6 line en route to a commanding 3-1 series lead over LeBron and the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/mTWzwSG2qr