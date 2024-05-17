Rudy Gobert Moves Ahead Of Anthony Davis On All-Time NBA List
UPDATE: The Timberwolves won by a score of 115-70.
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Denver Nuggets (at home) for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves dominated to start the the game and led by a score of 59-40 at halftime.
Rudy Gobert had four points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/5 from the field in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
The three-time All-Star also made NBA history by moving ahead of P.J. Brown (700), Anthony Davis (705) and Larry Foust (707) for 105th on the all-time playoff rebounds list.
Gobert is coming off another strong season where he averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 66 games.
He won his fourth Defensive Player of The Year Award.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on May 7: "Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has won the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Gobert has his fourth DPOY, tied for the league record."
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They beat the Phoeinx Suns in the first round (in four games).
Currently, the Timberwolves trail the Nuggets 3-2, so they will need a victory in order to avoid getting eliminated.
Game 7 would be on Sunday in Denver.
Gobert spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz before getting traded to the Timberwolves in 2022.
His career averages are 12.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 65.5% from the field in 757 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 62 NBA playoff games.