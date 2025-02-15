Fastbreak

Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Makes Blunt Comment On Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards spoke about Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns).

Ben Stinar

Nov 15, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant still remains one of the best players in the NBA at 36.

The 2014 MVP is in his third season playing for the Phoenix Suns with averages of 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per cotnest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 41 games.

However, Durant was mentioned in a lot of trade rumors last week.

Feb 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) guards Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves were a team that went after Durant.

On Saturday, Anthony Edwards was asked about the Durant rumors (h/t Duan Rankin of azcentral).

Edwards: "It was crazy, man. I've seen some crazy stuff about Kevin Durant in the trade talks... I was super surprised. I didn't think Phoenix would be tying to trade him."

Edwards is notably a huge fan of Durant, so if the future Hall of Famer ever got moved, the Timberwolves would be a good landing spot.

Last season, Edwards and the Timberwovles swept Durant and the Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The two were then teammates on Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris (where they won a Gold Medal).

As for Edwards, he is in his fifth NBA season (all with Minnesota).

The former UGA star is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 54 games.

Aug 3, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the second quarter against Puerto Rico during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves and Suns will have two more meetings (next month).

