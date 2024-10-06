Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Makes Honest Steph Curry Statement
Anthony Edwards has established himself as one of the best ten players in the NBA.
The Minnesota Timberwolves star finished last year with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.
Over the summer, Edwards helped Team USA win the Gold medal at the Olympics in Paris.
He was able to spend time on the same team with NBA legends such as Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry.
At Timberwolves media day, Edwards did an interview with Sam Mitchell of NBA TV (h/t Bleacher Report).
He revealed who he learned the most from during his time in Paris.
Edwards: "I think that was the best part about the whole thing is the practices... I think the best thing that I learned was from Steph. I took Bron's pre-game routine, but Steph just playing without the ball. The last few days we've been playing five-on-five, I just be cutting, getting out the way and I get easy shots. I think I learned the most from Steph."
Curry has won four NBA Championships, two MVPs and is still among the best players in the league at 36.
Therefore, Timberwolves fans will love hearing that Edwards was able to pick up tidbits from Curry during their time in Paris.
The Timberwolves will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.