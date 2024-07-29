NBA Star Anthony Edwards Makes Viral Instagram Post Following USA Victory
On Sunday morning, Team USA defeated Serbia by a score of 110-84 to win their first game of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is playing in his first Olympics.
He finished the day with 11 points, five rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 4/6 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 19 minutes off the bench.
Following the victory, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had nearly 300,000 impressions in less than seven hours.
Edwards captioned the post: "Sac In Paris"
Edwards is the youngest player on the team at 22.
He is coming off another excellent season for the Timberwolves where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They made the conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season when Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.
Edwards has been an All-Star in each of the previous two years.
Team USA was led by Kevin Durant, who finished the victory over Serbia with 23 points and two rebounds while shooting 8/9 from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range in 17 minutes off the bench.
They are a perfect 6-0 (including their five exhibition games).
On Tuesday, Team USA will resume action with a matchup against South Sudan.