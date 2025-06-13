Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Makes Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Trade Rumors
Rudy Gobert has been a huge addition to the Minnesota Timberwolves over the previous three seasons.
He has helped the franchise reach the Western Conference finals in back-to-back seasons.
On Friday, the three-time NBA All-Star made a post to Instagram that caught the attention of fans.
Gobert wrote: "To be continued…🙏🏽🐺🏆"
A lot of people left comments on his post.
@refmitch_: "I know what this post mean"
@mindyhay27: "Stay in Minnesota! We love you Ru ❤️"
@keeley_sweeney: "Good luck Rudy, boy we sure miss you in Utah 🏀"
@aimeelynn80: "I don’t care what anyone says, we need you big Ru!!!"
@evanmulville: "Thanks for the memories bro and best of luck if this is it🙏🐺"
Gobert finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 66.9% from the field in 72 games.
The Timberwolves have been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors surrounding Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports: "I’m not saying I’m against the Timberwolves giving away Rudy Gobert in a Kevin Durant trade. I just want to know what their plan for protecting the basket is going to be because neither Randle nor Naz are viable defensive centers."
The Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals (in five games).
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds.
Gobert has also played for the Utah Jazz over his 12 NBA seasons.