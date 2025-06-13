Fastbreak

Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Makes Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Trade Rumors

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Rudy Gobert has been a huge addition to the Minnesota Timberwolves over the previous three seasons.

He has helped the franchise reach the Western Conference finals in back-to-back seasons.

On Friday, the three-time NBA All-Star made a post to Instagram that caught the attention of fans.

Gobert wrote: "To be continued…🙏🏽🐺🏆"

A lot of people left comments on his post.

@refmitch_: "I know what this post mean"

@mindyhay27: "Stay in Minnesota! We love you Ru ❤️"

@keeley_sweeney: "Good luck Rudy, boy we sure miss you in Utah 🏀"

@aimeelynn80: "I don’t care what anyone says, we need you big Ru!!!"

@evanmulville: "Thanks for the memories bro and best of luck if this is it🙏🐺"

NBA
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and center Rudy Gobert (27) talk against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Gobert finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 66.9% from the field in 72 games.

The Timberwolves have been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors surrounding Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports: "I’m not saying I’m against the Timberwolves giving away Rudy Gobert in a Kevin Durant trade. I just want to know what their plan for protecting the basket is going to be because neither Randle nor Naz are viable defensive centers."

The Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals (in five games).

They beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds.

Gobert has also played for the Utah Jazz over his 12 NBA seasons.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.