Tobias Harris Posts Cryptic Instagram Caption After Pistons-76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Detroit Pistons faced off against the Philadlephia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Tobias Harris, who had spent the previous six years with the 76ers, made his return to the city.
Harris finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 8/18 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a post to Instagram.
Harris captioned his post: "“Muddy water is best cleared by leaving it alone….” 🧘🏽♂️😏🤷🏽♂️"
While Harris was greeted by a hostile crowd, the former Tennessee star played well during his tenure with the franchise.
Last year, he averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
That said, the 76ers were unable to get out of the second round of the NBA playoffs in any of his six seasons.
As for the Pistons, they improved to 1-4 in their first five games of the new season.
Following the 76ers, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in Michigan.
The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were still on the roster.
Harris is in his 14th NBA season.
In addition to the Pistons and 76ers, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.