Tom Brady Reacts To Jayson Tatum Benching

Tom Brady made a viral statement about Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Jayson Tatum is coming off an excellent summer where he won an NBA Championship and Gold medal.

However, the Boston Celtics superstar became a subject of debate when he got limited playing time at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Recently, SportsCenter posted a quote from an interview Tatum did with Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

There were over 170,000 likes on the post.

One person who left a comment was NFL legend Tom Brady.

His message had over 20,000 likes in less than eight hours.

Brady wrote: "A true professional! A true champion! And a great teammate! We should celebrate people who care more about the team success than the individual success! There are so many people involved in every organization who don’t always play a “ starting” role but play a huge role in the success of the team. I have more respect for Jayson Tatum now more than ever! 💯 now this is what we should be teaching our kids!"

Boston fans will love seeing Brady stick up for their current NBA superstar.

Brady led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships.

While Tatum got limited playing time at the Olympics, he is coming off another excellent season where he won his first NBA Championship.

The five-time All-Star averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.

He has been to the NBA Finals twice in the previous three seasons.

