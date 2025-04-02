Tom Thibodeau Made New York Knicks History Against 76ers
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers (at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 105-91.
OG Anunoby led the way with 27 points.
Via The New York Knicks: "stood our ground on the home court
OG 27 PTS | 5 REB | 2 STL
Landry 20 PTS
Mitch 14 PTS | 14 REB
Mikal 14 PTS | 4 AST"
With the win, head coach Tom Thibodeau made significant Knicks history.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Knicks' win over Sixers is Tom Thibodeau's 223rd as NYK coach. Thibodeau is tied with Pat Riley for fourth on Knicks' all-time win list. Thibodeau is 25 wins from tying Jeff Van Gundy for No. 3 on the list. Mitchell Robinson had 14 pts & 14 rebounds (7 offensive) in a start."
Thibodeau is in his fifth season at the helm for New York.
Since taking over the team, Thibodeau has led the Knicks to the NBA playoffs three times.
They are coming off a season where they reached Game 7 in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
With Tuesday's win over the 76ers, the Knicks improved to 48-27 in 75 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the 76ers, the Knicks will now head on the road to play Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in Ohio.