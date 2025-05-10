Tom Thibodeau Makes Feelings Clear About Knicks Star Jalen Brunson
The New York Knicks are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics.
Before Game 3 (on Saturday in New York), head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
Thibodeau (via SNY's Knicks Videos): "He's at his best when his best is needed... He prepares himself well for all these moments. I think all his confidence comes from his preparation. He's put in a lot of work. There's gonna be stretches where he doesn't miss any shots. He can score a lot of different ways, and he can also beat you with the pass."
Brunson is the team's best player, as he finished the regular season with outstanding averages of 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
He is in his third season with the franchise after spending the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via StatMuse: "Jalen Brunson in the clutch:
— 1st in PPG
— 1st in field goals
— 2nd in points
— 2nd in clutch free throws
— 3rd in assists
The first Eastern Conference player in NBA history to win Clutch Player of the Year."
The Knicks have made the NBA playoffs in all three years Brunson has been with the team.
They are currently up 2-0 on the Celtics.
Game 4 will be on Monday night (also in New York City).