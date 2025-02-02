Tom Thibodeau Makes LeBron James Statement Before Lakers-Knicks Game
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are playing the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden.
Before the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about Lakers star LeBron James.
James (at 40) came into the night with averages of 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Thibodeau (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos): "I think it speaks to who he is and his career. 21 years, to do it the way he's done it. Everywhere he's been, if he's on the team, they're a threat. The always have a chance... Just the way he can bring the best not only out of himself but the people that are around him."
Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the Lakers and Knicks.
They will play one more time (on March 6) in Los Angeles.
Via NBA on ESPN: "LEBRON LOCKED IN 🔒
James has won 12 of his last 13 games at MSG 👀"
The Lakers came into play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference 27-19 record in 46 games.
Following Saturday's game in New York, they will return to Los Angeles to visit James Harden and the LA Clippers on Tuesday night.
Via The NBA: "LeBron & Hart are mic'd for tonight's Lakers/Knicks showdown on ABC"
James is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh with the Lakers).
He has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice).