Tom Thibodeau Reacts To Patrick Ewing News
Earlier this month, the New York Knicks made an exciting announcement about Patrick Ewing.
The former Georgetown star is one of the best NBA players ever and is most known for his time with New York.
Via ESPN's Malika Andrews on October 4: "NEWS: New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing is returning to the franchise as a basketball ambassador, sources tell ESPN. Ewing will be working directly with both head coach Tom Thibodeau and the front office.
24 years after last playing for NYK, Ewing is back in The Garden."
After the Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards by a score of 117-94, head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about the news (h/t SNY's Knicks Videos).
Thibodeau on Ewing: "We're thrilled about that. Obviously, we know what he means to the organization. I think all his experiences, I think it'll be invaluable to us. From being involved with me, giving his thoughts, he'll be here at times, other times he'll be remote watching the games and giving feedback. Also working with Leon in the front office and Wes. I think he can help from that perspective as well. I think the fact that being a Hall of Fame player, being one of the all-time great Knicks. The perspective of the former player talking to our players, and understanding New York having gone through everything here. His career speaks for itself."
The Knicks will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they visit the Boston Celtics.