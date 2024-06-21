Toronto Raptors Bruce Brown Sends Out Cryptic Post On X Ahead Of Free Agency
Bruce Brown Jr. is coming off another solid year.
The former Miami star finished the regular season with averages of 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Brown has a team option in his contract for the 2024-25 season that would pay him $23 million.
According to Spotrac, the Raptors have to make their decision by June 28.
On Friday, Brown sent out a post on X that had over 600 likes and 40,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Brown wrote: "Should be an interesting week 🤠"
Brown played a key role in the Denver Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Therefore, he is not an ideal fit for the Raptors, who are in a total rebuild mode after finishing the regular season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
A lot of speculation has been made about the Raptors picking up the option and then looking to send Brown to another team for assets.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on June 15: "Toronto is expected to exercise Bruce Brown’s $23 million team option and use him as a trade chip entering the offseason, league sources told HoopsHype."
Brown has played six seasons in the league for the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers (in addition to the Nuggets and Raptors).
He will be a name to watch.