Toronto Raptors Fans Devastated By Lakers Latest Signing
Christian Koloko spent his rookie season in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors.
The former Arizona star finished that year with averages of 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field in 58 games.
Last year, Koloko was out of the NBA due to a health issue.
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they have signed Koloko to a two-way contract.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "OFFICIAL: Lakers sign center Christian Koloko to a two-way contract."
Many Raptors fans have been upset with losing Koloko to the Lakers.
Via Jacob Gramegna: "Christian Koloko is a good player and positionally is the exact type of player the Raptors need right now
More disastrous handling of assets by the front office:"
Via @KarnTankha: "Hurts to see him go, but happy to be able to see him play again. Helps we have Ulrich in the pipes now"
Via @TalkRaptors: "Why tf did the Raptors not re-sign Koloko smh"
Via @SensTown: "Raptors fumbling Koloko is yet another L for the front office. Becoming all too common with their roster management post title."
Via @sdot_10: "Nooooooo I wanted koloko back on the raptors painnnnnnn"
Via Luca Rosano: "Great for Koloko that he gets this opportunity with the Lakers, but what a blow for the Raptors. They didn’t hold on to Koloko and waived him for spare parts in the Siakam deal and now he’s gone. He’s what the Raptors needed too."
Via @rorysmay1: "I’ll always cheer for Koloko and I’m so happy that he’s back to playing basketball professionally
But this is another major fumble for the Raptors front office"