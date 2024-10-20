Toronto Raptors Make Roster Decision Before NBA Season
Bruno Fernando is coming off fifth season in the NBA.
He averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in 45 games (two starts) for the Atlanta Hawks.
Over the offseason, Fernando signed a deal with the Toronto Raptors (after getting waived by Atlanta).
On Saturday, the Raptors waived three players, which means Fernando will likely get a spot on the 15-man roster.
Via Josh Lewenberg of TSN: "Raptors have made final roster cuts, waiving Jared Rhoden, Jahmi’us Ramsey & Brenden Carlson. After a strong preseason, Jamison Battle is signing a 2-way contract (replacing Carlson). Bruno Fernando wins the 15th roster spot, giving them an extra big with Olynyk (back) banged up."
Fernando was the 34th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Maryland.
In addition to the Hawks, he has also spent time with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
His career averages are 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field in 203 games.
The 26-year-old was with the Hawks when they reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.
The Raptors finished the preseason with a 3-2 record in five games (they most recently beat the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 116-112 on Friday).
They will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on Wednesday evening when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto, Canada.
Last season, the Raptors missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.