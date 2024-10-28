Toronto Raptors Make Roster Move Before Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Toronto Raptors will host the Denver Nuggets in Canada.
Before the game, the team made a roster move by assigning Ja’Kobe Walter to the G League.
Walter was the 19th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Raptors.
Via Josh Lewenberg of TSN: "The Raptors have assigned Ja’Kobe Walter to the 905, who begin training camp today. Raps have a busy week coming up and practice time will be scarce; the rook can continue to work his way back from shoulder injury with the G League club."
Several fans were happy with the move.
@MvpCanadint: "Love that 💯 G-League is rlly good for what they’re doing with Ja’Kobe and when Gradey went and came back up, bro was way better 👏🏽 Can’t wait!"
@HometownHoopsTO: "905 is gonna be a fun team this season!"
Walter played one season of college basketball at Baylor.
He finished the year with averages of 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 37.6% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Louis Zatzman of Raptors Republic: "Ja'Kobe Walter has been assigned to the Raptors 905. Have to hope this is the first step in him returning to health, just getting him up to speed, etc."
The Raptors are 1-2 in their first three games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 112-101.
Following Denver, the Raptors will play LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening in North Carolina.