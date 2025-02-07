Toronto Raptors Make Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Game
On Friday night, the Toronto Raptors will be in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team has signed Jamison Battle to a standard NBA contract.
Battle (who is a rookie) is averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Via Charania: "The Toronto Raptors are converting two-way forward Jamison Battle to a three-year standard NBA deal, sources tell ESPN. The Ohio State product has averaged 5.4 points and 12.6 minutes for the Raptors this season."
Battle went undrafted out of Ohio State this past summer.
He is averaging 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 57.7% from the three-point range in 11 G League regular season games.
Via Samson Folk of Raptors Republic: "Jamison Battle signing a 3yr deal w the Raps per Shams
makes a lot of sense, Battle showed he can shoot it at the NBA level, his size helped him fit in defensively, and he was a surprising plus on the glass
Battle gets $ and security, Raps get a long look + dev"
The Raptors enter the night as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-35 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Thunder, the Raptors will visit the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon in Texas.