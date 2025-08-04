Toronto Raptors NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent
Chris Boucher has spent the last seven seasons playing for the Toronto Raptors.
The former Oregon star finished last year with averages of 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 50 games.
This summer, Boucher became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On August 4, he still remains unsigned.
Boucher has been in the NBA for eight seasons.
He spent his rookie year playing for the Golden State Warriors.
His career averages are 8.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 407 games.
Via The Toronto Raptors (on April 23): "Congrats to Chris Boucher — standing for more than the game. 2025 KAJ Social Justice Finalist 🙌"
Boucher (who is 32) could be a valuable veteran to other teams around the league if he doesn't return to Toronto.
He has been part of two title teams (2018 and 2019).
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes (on July 3): "Chris Boucher is generating free agent interest in the veteran’s minimum market.
The Lakers, Pistons, Sixers, Trail Blazers, and Warriors are among the teams who have checked in on Boucher.
Boucher averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 36.3% on 3s for the Raptors."
The Raptors last made the NBA playoffs in 2022.
They finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.