Toronto Raptors NBA Champion Officially Makes Decision On Basketball Future
Serge Ibaka most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 16 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.
He spent this past year overseas with Bayern München.
Ibaka averaged 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field and 48.0% from the three-point range in 28 games.
The 14-year NBA veteran has now signed with Real Madrid for the 2024-25 season (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via ESPN's Gustavo Hofman (translated to English): "Serge Ibaka is back at Real Madrid. After a short stint in 2011 during the NBA lockout, the Congolese center has now signed a one-season contract with the Spanish team, after playing for Bayern. Reinforcement of weight for the Euroleague dispute. 🏀"
Ibaka was the 24th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages were 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 919 games.
He has also appeared in 152 playoff games (102 starts) and was with the Raptors when they won the 2019 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Ibaka never made an NBA All-Star Game, but he was a fantastic role player on many elite teams.
In addition, the 34-year-old led the league in blocks two different times.
Before the end of his career, it will be interesting to see if Ibaka ever returns to the NBA.