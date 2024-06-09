Fastbreak

Toronto Raptors NBA Champion Reportedly Signing With New Team

According to FCB Basket News, Serge Ibaka is expected to sign with a new team.

Ben Stinar

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Serge Ibaka most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

That year, he appeared in 16 games and had averages of 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.

Recently, FCB Basket News reported that Ibaka will be signing with Real Madrid.

Via FCB Basket News (translated to English): "While at home we only have rumors and smoke, in Madrid, they continue working.

After signing Andrés Feliz as the new point guard, we can confirm that Serge Ibaka will play next season in @RMBaloncesto"

The news was also confirmed by encestando.es.

Via encestando.es: "Serge Ibaka is close to an agreement for a season with Real Madrid, I was confirmed by several sources."

Ibaka was the 24th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder).

He played 14 seasons in the league for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks (and Thunder).

Nov 23, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Serge Ibaka (25) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
His career averages are 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 919 regular season games (697 starts).

In addition, Ibaka has also appeared in 152 NBA playoff games (102 starts).

During the 2019 season, he helped the Raptors win the NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Ibaka spent last season playing for Bayern München (28 games).

