Toronto Raptors NBA Champion Shuts Down Reports That He Signed With New Team
Serge Ibaka spent 14 years in the NBA.
The 34-year-old most recently played in the league during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 16 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.
He played a limited role and finished with averages of 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Recently, there were rumors that Ibaka was going to sign with Real Madrid.
However, Ibaka has now come out and denied the reports.
Via Robert Heusel of Basketball in Deutschland: "Serge Ibaka denies reports that he already signed with Real Madrid.
"No, come on! For me it was disappointing that these rumors came out while I still was playing the playoffs. I didn't like that. It seems to be the way how things work here in Europe.""
Ibaka played 28 games this season for Bayern München.
He averaged 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 59.8% from the field and 48.0% from the three-point range.
Heusel also added another quote from Ibaka: "I have offers from other teams, but I have not decided yet. I always want to finish things first before thinking about the next ones."
Ibaka was the 24th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Bucks, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic.
He helped the Raptors win the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors in 2019.