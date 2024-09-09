Toronto Raptors NBA Champion Signs With New Team In Taiwan
Malcolm Miller most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors.
He finished that year with averages of 1.3 points per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 28 games (one start).
Recently, it was announced that Miller will sign a deal with a team in Taiwan (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Taipei Taishin Mars (translated to English): "Coach Xu Yingcheng sees his outside skill and 213 cm arm display, can bring pressure on his opponent on the defensive end. "Overall, Miller has the mobility of the third position, also has the defensive power of the fourth position, selfless style, is a team player with good attack and defense. ""
Miller played three seasons in the NBA (all with the Raptors).
His career averages are 2.0 points per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 53 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 11 playoff games and was with the Raptors when they won the 2019 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Miller also spent a lot of time in the G League.
Over five seasons, his career averages are 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 111 regular season games (92 starts).
At 31, it's possible that his time in the NBA is over, but he can still continue to have a productive career overseas.