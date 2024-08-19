Toronto Raptors Officially Sign 2-Year NBA Player
Jared Rhoden is coming off a season where he appeared in 17 games for the Detroit Pistons.
The former Seton Hall star averaged 4.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.
On Monday, the Toronto Raptors officially announced that they have signed Rhoden.
Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reported more details on the signing.
Via Murphy: "Exhibit 10 deal for Rhoden, per a source.
So camp invite, compete for 15th spot or a 2-way, get a bonus if you're cut and go to Raptors 905."
Rhoden has spent part of two seasons in the NBA (all with the Pistons).
His career averages are 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 31 games.
In addition to his time with the Pistons, Rhoden has also played in the G League.
Last year, he averaged 21.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 29 games.
For the Raptors, he will be a good player to have in their organization to continue developing.
The Raptors are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
That said, the Raptors have an intriguing (and young) roster that is led by Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett.