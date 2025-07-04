Toronto Raptors Officially Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Sandro Mamukelashvili appeared in 61 games for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2024-25 season.
The former Seton Hall star averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range.
On Friday, the Raptors officially announced that they had signed Mamukelashvili.
Mamukelashvili was the 54th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after four years of college basketball.
He has played four total seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks (and Spurs).
The 26-year-old has career averages of 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 191 games.
Via The NBA (on March 19): "A CAREER night for Sandro Mamukelashvili
34 PTS
13-14 FGM
7-7 3PM
9 REB
...in only 19 minutes played"