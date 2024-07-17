Toronto Raptors Officially Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter
Jamison Battle is coming off an excellent season of college basketball for Ohio State.
Battle finished the season with averages of 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 35 games.
He did not get selected in the 2024 NBA Draft last month, but on Tuesday, Battle officially signed with the Toronto Raptors.
Via Raptors.com: "The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday they have signed forward Jamison Battle. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reported more details.
Murphy: "The Raptors have signed Jamison Battle, as suggested they should within!
It's an Exhibit 10 deal, per a source. So camp, battle for a spot, bonus if he's cut and joins 905."
In addition to Ohio State, Battle also spent time with George Washington and Minneosta over five seasons.
His career averages were 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 138 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on March 1: "32 points on 18 shots for Ohio State's Jamison Battle in a win over Nebraska, showcasing his dynamic shot-making ability. The 6'7 lefty senior wing is shooting 43% for 3 and 95% from the free throw line on the season."
The Raptors are in a team that is in rebuilding mode, so young players will likely get an opportunity.
They finished last season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record.