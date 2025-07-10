Toronto Raptors Officially Sign NCAA Champion Guard
Alijah Martin spent his final season of college basketball with the Florida Gators.
He finished the year with averages of 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 38 games.
This summer, Martin was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 39th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Raptors have now announced that they have signed Martin to a two-way contract.
Martin had spent the first four years of his college career at Florida Atlantic.
Outside of his freshman season, the 23-year-old never averaged less than 13.1 points per contest.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Toronto Raptors have signed Alijah Martin to a two-way deal. Martin was the No. 39 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft and helped Florida win the 2025 NCAA championship, averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game."
As a two-way player, Martin could be an excellent addition to the Raptors for the 2025-26 season.
Via Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic: "The Raptors have signed Alijah Martin to a 2-way contract.
Martin takes the final 2-way spot and gives them some flexibility. Can be converted to a guaranteed deal later in the year similar to Jamison Battle/Ajay Mitchell for OKC."
The Raptors finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.
They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
In 2019, the franchise won the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.