Toronto Raptors Officially Sign Veteran Center
Bruno Fernando is coming off the best season of his five-year NBA career.
He averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in 45 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
On Sunday, the Toronto Raptors have officially announced that they have signed Fernando to a contract.
Fernando responded to the team's post.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 85,000 impressions in 12 hours.
Fernando wrote: "THANKFUL FOR THE OPPORTUNITY 🙏🏾💯"
Jay Rosales of That's A Rap Podcast added more details.
Via Rosales: "Raptors make the official announcement on the Bruno Fernando signing. He, along with Quincy Guerrier and Jamison Battle, will head into training camp with a shot for the 15th roster spot. Toronto can bring one more player to camp."
If Fernando makes the team, he would be an intriguing addition to a Raptors team that is trying to get back into the NBA playoffs.
At just 25, he is young enough that he could still continue to improve over the next few seasons.
Fernando was the 34th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Maryland by the Atlanta Hawks.
In addition to the Hawks, he has also spent time with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets over five seasons.
His career averages are 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field in 203 regular season games.
He has also appeared in six NBA playoff games and was with the Hawks when they reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.