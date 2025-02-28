Toronto Raptors Release 13-Year NBA Player Before Bulls Game
P.J. Tucker began the 2024-25 NBA season with the LA Clippers.
Earlier this month, he was traded to the Toronto Raptors.
On Friday, the Raptors waived Tucker.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Toronto Raptors announced they have waived forward P.J. Tucker."
At 39, Tucker is far from his prime, but he has been a very productive role player over 13 NBA seasons.
He has yet to appear in a game this year but could draw interest from contending teams ahead of the NBA playoffs.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Because his salary ($11.5M) is below the non-tax mid-level exception ($12.8M), Tucker is free to sign with any team outside of the Utah Jazz.
Tucker was traded from Utah and is not allowed to be reacquired."
Tucker was the 35th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Texas.
He has played for the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Philadlephia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers.
His career averages are 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 883 games.
The 2021 NBA Champion has also appeared in 104 playoff games (90 starts).
As for the Raptors, they will visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at the United Center.
They are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-41 record in 59 games.
Over the last ten games, the Raptors have gone 2-8 (and they've lost two straight).