Toronto Raptors Release 2-Year NBA Player

The Toronto Raptors have waived Colin Castleton.

Ben Stinar

Mar 1, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the Toronto Raptors logo at center court before the start of a game between the Raptors and the Portland Trail Blazers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images / Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Colin Castleton is coming off a season where he appeared in 26 games for the Toronto Raptors, Philadlephia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies.

He had averages of 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field.

On Monday, the Raptors waived the 25-year-old.

Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Toronto Raptors have waived center Colin Castleton. The 25-year-old center averaged 7.2 points on 50% shooting from the field and 6.9 rebounds in 26 minutes during 11 games played, including four starts, for Toronto last season."

Ben Stinar
