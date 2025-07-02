Toronto Raptors Release 3-Year NBA Player
Jared Rhoden spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors.
He finished the year with averages of 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 30.8% from the three-three-point range in 14 games.
That said, the Raptors have now waived the 25-year-old (on Tuesday).
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Toronto Raptors have waived Jared Rhoden from his two-way contract, a league source told @spotrac."
Rhoden has spent part of three seasons in the NBA playing for the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets.
His career averages are 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via Zulfi Sheikh of Sportsnet: "With Jared Rhoden still recovering from late-season shoulder surgery, this makes sense. Wish him luck, he was a great hooper and stand-up dude to interact with.
He probably would've been ready for camp, but it opens up a roster spot to get someone else in."
Rhoden has also spent a lot of time in the G League during his time as a pro.
Via NBA G League (on March 29): "Jared Rhoden had a night to remember! The @Raptors two-way signee recorded a career-high in scoring and tied his career-high in three-pointers made. 🦖"
The Raptors finished the 2024-25 season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).